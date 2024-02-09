Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

CBSE Issues Guidelines for Practical Exams 2024 for Private Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released comprehensive guidelines for the conduct of CBSE practical exam for private candidates.

Nandini Verma
CBSE
CBSE HQ | Image:CBSE HQ /Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released comprehensive guidelines for the conduct of practical exams for private candidates. The CBSE practical exams 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 15, providing an essential opportunity for students whose marks are not available due to various reasons.

Key Guidelines:

1. Exam Dates: The CBSE practical exams for private candidates will be conducted from February 15 to March 15, 2024.

2. Eligibility: Practical exams will include students from the last two years without available marks due to repetition, absence, or theory/practical exam issues. Exams are also for 2021 students who applied for practical exams.

3. Exam Centres: All practical exams will be held at the exam centres designated for theory exams.

4. Examiner Appointments: External examiners will be appointed by CBSE regional offices, while internal examiners will be appointed by the schools.

5. Uploading of Marks: After practical exams, centres will upload marks for private students, and award lists will be uploaded on the day of the practical examination itself.

6. Student Actions: Private students must contact exam centres with previous mark sheets and exam admit cards.

7. Exam Centre Responsibilities:

   - Prepare a class-wise and subject-wise list of students for practical exams.

   - Contact the regional office in advance for external examiner appointments.

   - Fix the practical exam dates based on examiner availability and CBSE datesheet.

   - Inform students in advance about the exam dates and times.

   - Regional offices to be informed about the practical exam plan.

CBSE emphasizes timely completion of practical exams, uploading of marks, and receipt of answer books, ensuring a smooth process for private candidates appearing for practical exams in 2024.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

