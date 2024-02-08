Advertisement

Starting 2024, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced a significant change in how they'll evaluate Class 10 and 12 board exams. This change breaks away from the usual method of dividing students into groups or giving out distinctions and instead, focus solely on assessing how well students perform in each subject individually.

This shift marks a major departure from the usual ways of evaluating students and holds a lot of importance for students in these crucial academic years. It will impact the education system as a whole. A big step in changing how we view success in academics, putting more emphasis on how well students understand subjects rather than just labels or classifications.

So as parents and teachers, how do we adapt ourselves to these new assessment methods? Dr. Minu Madlani, Principal, K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce and Economics has shared some important points on the same.

Focus on concepts:

As educators (at home and at school) we have to evolve our teaching methods drastically. Emphasizing subject proficiency, encourage more personalized and focused teaching strategies, catering to individual student needs and learning styles rather than teaching to achieve specific grade benchmarks will have to become the new mantra.

Maintain open communication:

Maintain open communication channels with both students/ your children and school authorities. Stay engaged with the school's updates, discussions, and workshops related to these changes.

Initiate self-learning:

Teachers can participate in professional development programs or workshops that focus on updated teaching methodologies and assessment techniques to effectively adapt to the changes. Similarly, parents at their end can also go the extra mile in learning about their child’s curriculum and help them ease into the learning material.

Be receptive to change:

Be prepared for adjustments in teaching strategies. Adapt lesson plans and teaching methodologies to align with the new assessment approach, encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Collaborative learning:

Encourage collaborative learning environments where students work together on projects, discussions, or group assignments, promoting teamwork and diverse perspectives in understanding subjects.

Key take-away

As we tread this path of change together, let's remember that education isn't just about passing exams but about nurturing inquisitive minds, fostering resilience, and preparing students to thrive in a world that values adaptability and creativity. It's about equipping them with skills that go beyond textbooks – skills that empower them to be lifelong learners, problem solvers, and contributors to a better society.

In essence, these new assessment methods signify a shift towards a more inclusive, dynamic, and student centered educational environment. Let's embrace this change with enthusiasm, turning challenges into opportunities and cultivating a love for learning that transcends the boundaries of any assessment system. Together, let's pave the way for a future where education empowers individuals not just to succeed academically but to flourish as well-rounded, compassionate, and innovative global citizens.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed here are personal.)