Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Centre Launches Common Fellowship Portal For PhDs, Post-Doctoral Aspirants for Easy Application

Centre launched a new portal designed to streamline the application process for PhD and post-doctoral fellowships across various government departments.

Representative | Image:Shutterstock
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched a new portal designed to streamline the application process for doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships across various government departments. The launch of the common fellowship portal, accessible at fellowships.gov.in, marks a significant step towards facilitating aspiring students and startups. Minister Singh emphasized that this initiative aims to optimize efficiency by simplifying and consolidating the application procedure, ultimately saving valuable time and energy for applicants.

One of the key features of the portal is its ability to allow applicants to create personalized profiles, which can then be utilized to automatically fill out multiple application forms. Singh highlighted the convenience this feature offers, stating that it will alleviate the burden on applicants, allowing them to access comprehensive information and submit applications seamlessly at the click of a button.

Singh elaborated on the collaborative effort behind the portal's development, noting the involvement of departments under the Ministry of Science and Technology, including the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Additionally, he revealed plans to expand the portal's services to include application forms for other departments such as the Indian Council of Medical Research, University Grants Commission, and the All India Council for Technical Education.

Furthermore, Singh highlighted a notable feature of the portal - the 'Eligibility Calculator.' This tool enables applicants to determine their eligibility for various fellowship schemes by inputting specific details, offering invaluable guidance throughout the application process.

The launch of this portal signifies a significant stride towards enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the fellowship application process, ultimately fostering a more conducive environment for research and innovation in India.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

