Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Chandigarh Education Department Releases School Holiday Calendar for Academic Year 2024

The Department of Education in Chandigarh has unveiled the official schedule of school holidays for the calendar year 2024, covering all schools.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Chandigarh Education Department Releases School Holiday List for 2024
Chandigarh Education Department Releases School Holiday List for 2024 | Image:PTI
The Department of Education in Chandigarh has unveiled the official schedule of school holidays for the calendar year 2024, covering all government and government-aided schools. The comprehensive list, now available on the official website at chdeducation.gov.in, outlines the holidays, local observances, and academic breaks for the ongoing academic session.

The official notice highlights two local holidays: Raksha Bandhan on August 19, 2024 (Monday), and Govardhan Pooja on November 2, 2024. Additionally, Principals or Heads of Schools have been granted the authority to select one additional holiday throughout the academic year, adding to the flexibility of scheduling.

Summer vacations are set to commence from May 23, 2024, extending until June 30, 2024, providing students with a 39-day respite. However, teachers are required to be present on June 28 and 29 for administrative purposes.

Autumn break is scheduled from October 29 to November 1, 2024, offering a four-day hiatus for students and staff alike. Lastly, winter vacations will span from December 26, 2024, to January 7, 2025, encompassing 13 days of holiday cheer.

Furthermore, the notice emphasizes that the second Saturday of each month will be observed as a holiday across all government and government-aided schools, ensuring regular breaks for students and faculty members alike.

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

