Published 13:47 IST, August 8th 2024

Chief Justice Of India To Hear NEET-PG Postponement Plea On Friday; Full Details Here

Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

CJI Chandrachud
CJI Chandrachud | Image: Republic
