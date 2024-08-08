Published 13:47 IST, August 8th 2024
Chief Justice Of India To Hear NEET-PG Postponement Plea On Friday; Full Details Here
Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.
- Education
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CJI Chandrachud | Image: Republic
