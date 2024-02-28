English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 23:26 IST

Civil services curriculum needs to be modified constantly to suit changing scenario: Jitendra Singh

Press Trust Of India
Mussoorie (U'khand), Sep 11 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the civil services curriculum needs to be modified constantly to suit India’s changing scenario, according to an official statement.

This is also important to re-orient present and future administrators for the visionary roadmap that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid down before us for the next 25 years till independent India turns 100, he said.

Addressing the valedictory session of joint civil-military program (JCM) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) here, the minister called for joint programmes by institutes which are devoted to capacity building for good governance so that instead of working in silos, there could be synergistic programmes which would supplement the individual efforts made by these institutes.

He also suggested widening the range of the visiting faculty at the academy and making guest faculty more inclusive of scientific experts, industrial entrepreneurs, successful start-ups and women achievers.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the "curriculum for IAS/civil services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) must suit India’s changing scenario and therefore, needs to be accordingly modified constantly and from time to time”.

One major step taken by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) in the direction of major reforms, he said, was instituting “Mission Karmayogi” which when defined would be the emphasis on shift of functioning from ‘rule to role’, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh also complemented the officers who attended the programme, which is intended to provide structural interface between civil service officers and armed forces officers for a better and shared understanding, coordination and collaboration during joint duties and for the purpose of serving the national security of the country.

The minister said, this programme was initiated in 2001 in the aftermath of Kargil war and has gone a long way in familiarising the participants with the challenges of external and internal security and plays a wider role in exposing the participating officers to the imperative civil-military synergy.

As India enters 75 years of its independence, said Singh, and plans for the next 25 years, such programmes enable us to prepare the civil and the military authorities to jointly work in different conflict situations internally as well externally, the statement said.

Earlier Director, LBSNAA, K Srinivas gave an outline about the civil-military programme and its objectives, it said.

PTI AKV SRY

Published September 11th, 2021 at 23:26 IST

Narendra Modi

