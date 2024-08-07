Published 11:19 IST, August 7th 2024
Class 10 Student Dupes Candidates on Pretext of Selling 'Leaked' MP Civil Services Exam Papers
Police probing a cyber crime perpetrated on the pretext of selling "leaked" MP Civil Services Exam (Prelims) question papers were surprised when the suspect turned out to be a class 10 student, who learnt fraud skills from YouTube and wanted to splurge on expensive clothes and shoes.
