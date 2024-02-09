Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Classes till Std 4th in Maharashtra to start after 9 am to ensure adequate sleep for students

Maharashtra education department has issued a circular directing schools to adjust their timings for pre-primary to Std 4 classes after 9 am.

Nandini Verma
Classes till Std 4th in Maharashtra to start after 9 am to ensure adequate sleep for students
Classes till Std 4th in Maharashtra to start after 9 am to ensure adequate sleep for students | Image:Shutterstock
In a proactive move prioritizing the well-being of young learners, the Maharashtra education department has issued a circular directing schools to adjust their timings for pre-primary to Std 4 classes across all boards and mediums. The revised schedule mandates that classes for these grades commence no earlier than 9 am on weekdays.

The decision comes in response to concerns about the early start times in some schools and pre-schools, where children as young as those in pre-primary classes were beginning their school day as early as 7.30 am. Recognizing the importance of sleep in the overall health and academic performance of children, the state education department has taken this initiative to ensure they get sufficient rest during the school week.

The circular, issued on a Thursday by the state school education department, does not explicitly mention whether the new timings are to be implemented immediately or if they will take effect in the upcoming academic year. However, it marks a significant step in addressing the issue raised by Governor Ramesh Bais in December 2023. At that time, the governor had urged the education department to explore adjusting school timings to allow students to receive an adequate amount of sleep.

This move is expected to positively impact the overall well-being and academic performance of young students, aligning with a growing recognition of the importance of sleep in child development and education.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

