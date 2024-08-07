Published 13:20 IST, August 7th 2024

'Committed To Protecting Constitution,' Nadda Tells Rajya Sabha As NCERT Drops Preamble From Books

Congress party today raised in Rajya Sabha the issue of dropping of Preamble to the Constitution from certain NCERT textbooks saying this was an attempt to impose communal ideology on the country. Union Minister J P Nadda countered saying the government was committed to protecting the constitution.