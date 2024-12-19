Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 Result DECLARED | List of Students Who Scored 100 Percentile

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta on Thursday announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the CAT 2024 website https://iimcat.ac.in using the CAT application login id and password.

14 Students Scored Perfect 100 Percentile

Out of the 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates, 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam. Among them, 14 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile, including 13 male candidates and 1 female candidate.

Domination of Engineering Students In CAT 2024

Of the 14 students who scored 100 percentile, 13 students come from engineering background.

In addition, 29 candidates scored a 99.99 percentile, with 25 of them being engineers and 4 coming from non-engineering backgrounds. In the 99.99 percentile group, 27 candidates are male while two are female.

Demographic Breakdown

Out of the 3.29 lakh registered candidates, 67.53% were from the General category, 16.91% from NC-OBC, 8.51% from SC, 2.25% from ST, 4.80% from EWS, and 0.44% from PwD.

Among the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared, 67.20% were from the General category. EWS - 5.09%, NC-OBC – 17.5%, SC – 8.08%, ST – 2.12%, PwD (across categories) – 0.41%.

What Next For Candidates