Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Concerns Rise as 2 JEE Aspirants Go Missing Within a Week in Kota

Piyush Kapasia, a JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, has been missing since February 13. Rachit Sondhya, from Madhya Pradesh also went missing last Sunday.

Nandini Verma
In the educational hub of Kota, Rajasthan, known for coaching thousands of students, the alarming disappearance of two students within a week has raised concerns. Piyush Kapasia, a JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, has been missing since February 13. Staying in a hostel in Kota's Indra Vihar for the past two years, Piyush last spoke to his mother on Tuesday morning before abruptly disconnecting and turning off his phone, according to his worried father, Maheshchand.

This incident follows the disappearance of another student, Rachit Sondhya, from Madhya Pradesh, who went missing last Sunday. Rachit, residing in a Jawahar Nagar hostel, was last seen entering the forest area near Garadiya Mahadev temple, captured by a security camera. Police have recovered his belongings, including his bag and keys, from the forest.

Authorities are actively conducting a search operation to locate both missing students. Kota, attracting over 2 lakh students annually for JEE and NEET preparations, has previously witnessed a surge in student suicides. In response, the Central Government issued guidelines last year aimed at reducing the academic pressure on coaching students. These directives urged coaching institutes and district administrations to prioritize student mental health and well-being to prevent stress and depression."

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

