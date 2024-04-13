×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2022 at 13:56 IST

COVID-19: Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

The UPSC Monday told the Supreme Court that issue raised in a petition filed by three aspirants, who had cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19 and are now seeking an extra attempt to appear in the exams, is “very complicated”.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The UPSC Monday told the Supreme Court that issue raised in a petition filed by three aspirants, who had cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19 and are now seeking an extra attempt to appear in the exams, is “very complicated”.

The petitioners have sought a direction to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to extend them an additional attempt to appear in the exam or in the alternate make some arrangement to appear in rest of the papers which they could not give, before the publication of result.

The counsel appearing for the UPSC told the apex court that he needs to take instructions and place on record all the aspects before any decision is taken on the issue.

“I think this is an issue which is very, very complicated. I think I need instructions and place on record all the aspects before your lordships, before any decision is taken,” the UPSC’s counsel told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on March 21 and said that affidavits be filed by the parties before the next date. While two of the three petitioners had to leave the main exam, held from January 7 to 16, in-between after appearing in some initial papers, the third aspirant could not appear in any of the papers due to COVID.

Check Supreme Court hearing highlights

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that they had served the copy of the petition to the counsel for the respondents -- the Centre and UPSC. While seeking two weeks to take instructions in the matter, the counsel appearing for the commission told the bench that interviews are slated to start only in April. On February 28, the bench had asked the petitioners to serve the copy of the petition to the standing counsel for the concerned respondents.

The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Shashank Singh, have said that they were tested positive for COVID-19 in the RTPCR test reports dated January 13, 14 and January 6.

The plea has said the petitioners could not give the UPSC mains examination after testing positive for COVID-19 and owing to the restrictions imposed under the strict quarantine guidelines of the government.

“Also, there was absence of any kind of policy of UPSC which could provide arrangements for such petitioners who were COVID positive during the span of mains examination or before it,” it said.

“The petitioners are approaching this court under Article 32 and seeking a direction to the Respondent/ UPSC to extend them an additional (extra) attempt to appear in the examination or in alternate, make some arrangement to appear in the rest of papers which the petitioners could not give before the publication of result of civil service mains examination 2021,” the plea said.

It claimed that absence of policy and no arrangement to accommodate COVID-19 positive petitioners to appear in the civil service mains examination 2021 have violated their rights, including that of under Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution of India.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2022 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Poses For Paps

3 minutes ago
Preity Zinta At airport

Preity Amps Up Her Look

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Rohit may go to CSK?

4 minutes ago
Heroic Intervention: Video Shows Man Saving Hundreds in Sydney Mall Attack | WATCH

Sydney Mall Attack

5 minutes ago
Born To Shine

Hit Songs Of Diljit

5 minutes ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Super Soldier Film Update

7 minutes ago
Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

7 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda in VD12 concept poster

VD12 Update

9 minutes ago
Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu file photo

STR In Thug Life?

12 minutes ago
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

B-Town's Court Marriages

13 minutes ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods sets record

14 minutes ago
Massive Crackdown in J&K: Terrorists and Their Associates Detained

Massive Crackdown in J&K

14 minutes ago
congress meet

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Fish Curry

Poila Boishakh Meal

17 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: KKR take on LSG

21 minutes ago
Shahid

Movies On Social Issues

21 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Sydney policewoman's heroic act

Sydney mall attack

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Pictures of Terrorists Out | First On Republic

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News16 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World16 hours ago

  5. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo