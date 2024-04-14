×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

CUET-PG 2024 Results Expected Tonight, Says UGC Chairman

NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes," UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
CUET-PG 2024 Results Expected Tonight, Says UGC Chairman | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Students across India are eagerly awaiting the results of the Common University Eligibility Test (CUET-PG) 2024, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) announcing that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is diligently working to release the results by tonight. Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of UGC, took to social media platform X on April 12 to convey the update, stating, "NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes at several Indian universities. Good luck to all those who sat for CUET-PG."

 

CUET-PG exam result

Over 4.62 lakh candidates had participated in the CUET-PG exam that concluded on March 28. A staggering 4,62,725 candidates had registered for CUET PG 2024. 

“This was the highest-ever participation in the test," Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told news agency ANI earlier. CUET PG was conducted over 15 days in over 250 cities, including nine cities outside India.

“CUET (PG) concluded successfully on March 28 as planned. CUET-PG allows students to apply for multiple central and other universities using one test. For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 4,62,603 candidates and 7,68,414 tests. One hundred ninety universities participated. This is the highest number of participation from the students," Kumar told ANI.

The NTA conducted the CUET (PG) this year on March 11 to 23 and March 27 and 28. The UGC chief said that the test was conducted "in online mode in 565 different centres located in 253 cities. Nine orf the cities were outside India including Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna and Doha".

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG-2024) was introduced in 2022 for admission into various PG programmes in central and state universities and institutions.

In 2023, as many as 4,59,083 had participated in the Common University Entrance Test (PG). 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Whatsapp logo