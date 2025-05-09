CUET UG Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Here How to Download | Image: File Photo

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

To access the CUET UG 2025 admit card, students need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG 2025 admit card will include important details such as the name of the exam centre, date of the test, shift timings, instructions, and other relevant information. All candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. The list of acceptable ID proofs will be clearly mentioned on the admit card.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Download CUET (UG) – 2025 Admit Card’.

Step 3: Log in by entering your credentials:

Application ID

Password or Date of Birth

Security PIN as shown on the screen

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your CUET 2025 admit card for future reference.

About CUET UG 2025 Exam:

The CUET UG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The specific exam dates for each subject are yet to be announced.