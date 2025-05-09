sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 9th 2025, 13:57 IST

CUSAT CAT 2025: Answer Key, Objection Window Schedule Out at cusat.ac.in, Check Details Here

CUSAT will conduct the CAT 2025 from May 10-12. After the exam, candidates can access the answer key and raise objections with supporting evidence by the deadline via the official website.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 from May 10th to 12th. The university has also published the post-exam schedule, including dates for the answer key release, objection window, and rank list announcement. Students appearing for the CAT 2025 exam can view the complete schedule on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. 

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will release the CUSAT CAT 2025 answer key after the exam is conducted. 

Candidates will be able to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. The answer key will include the candidate’s responses, the correct answers, and the marks scored for each question. 

CUSAT CAT 2025: Answer Key, Objection Window Schedule

EventDate
Release of Provisional Answer Key14th May 2025 (Tentative)
Last Date to Submit Objections16th May 2025

CUSAT CAT 2025: How to Raise Objections  

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. 

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password. 

Step 3: Go to the "Answer Key" section. 

Step 4: Download the provisional answer key. 

Step 5: If you want to object, click on the "Raise Objection" link next to the relevant question. 

Step 6: Provide a detailed explanation and upload any supporting documents. 

Step 7: Submit your objection before the deadline. 

CUSAT CAT 2025: Details to Know for Answer Key Objections 

Candidates must attach supporting evidence to back up their objections against the CUSAT CAT 2025 answer key. Objections can only be raised within the specified time frame, so candidates should act promptly. 

It is highly recommended that candidates regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they adhere to all deadlines. 

