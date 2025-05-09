CUSAT CAT 2025: Answer Key, Objection Window Schedule Out at cusat.ac.in, Check Details Here | Image: File Photo

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 from May 10th to 12th. The university has also published the post-exam schedule, including dates for the answer key release, objection window, and rank list announcement. Students appearing for the CAT 2025 exam can view the complete schedule on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will release the CUSAT CAT 2025 answer key after the exam is conducted.

Candidates will be able to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. The answer key will include the candidate’s responses, the correct answers, and the marks scored for each question.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Answer Key, Objection Window Schedule

Event Date Release of Provisional Answer Key 14th May 2025 (Tentative) Last Date to Submit Objections 16th May 2025

CUSAT CAT 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 3: Go to the "Answer Key" section.

Step 4: Download the provisional answer key.

Step 5: If you want to object, click on the "Raise Objection" link next to the relevant question.

Step 6: Provide a detailed explanation and upload any supporting documents.

Step 7: Submit your objection before the deadline.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Details to Know for Answer Key Objections

Candidates must attach supporting evidence to back up their objections against the CUSAT CAT 2025 answer key. Objections can only be raised within the specified time frame, so candidates should act promptly.