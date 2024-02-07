Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

De-reservation of Seats Not Allowed: Government As UGC Draft Sparks Row

Following the controversy over the de-reservation guidelines, the UGC issued a clarification that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions in the past and there is "going to be no such de-reservation".

Press Trust Of India
UGC
UGC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A controversy erupted on Sunday over UGC’s draft guidelines proposing that any vacancy reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates can be "declared unreserved" if enough candidates from these categories are not available, with the Congress terming it as a conspiracy to do away with quota in higher education institutions. The Ministry of Education (MoE) clarified that no reserved posts can be "de-reserved" and cited the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar also made it clear that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is "going to be no such de-reservation".

The draft 'Guidelines for Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs)' are in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders till January 28.

Advertisement

The draft guidelines have drawn flak from several quarters. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP is "only busy in snatching the jobs of youths".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh demanded that the proposal be withdrawn immediately.

Advertisement

In a post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "A few years ago, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat had talked about reviewing reservations. Now, there is a conspiracy to end the reservation given to SCs, STs and OBCs in higher education institutions." The opposition party accused the Centre of doing "politics of symbolism" on issues of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also announced a protest against UGC Chairman Kumar on the issue on Monday.

Advertisement

In his clarification, Kumar said the Ministry of Education has given directives to all the CEIs to fill up vacancies strictly as per the 2019 Act.

"Reservation in Central Educational Institutions is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in the Teachers' cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

Advertisement

"After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved. Ministry of Education has given directives to all the CEIs to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the 2019 ACT," the Ministry of Education wrote on X.

The UGC chairman also posted: "This is to clarify that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions in the past and there is going to be no such de-reservation.

Advertisement

"It is important for all HEIs to ensure that all backlog positions in the reserved category are filled up through concerted efforts." According to new draft guidelines by the UGC: "A vacancy reserved for SC or ST or OBC cannot be filled by a candidate other than an SC or ST or OBC candidate, as the case may be.

"However, a reserved vacancy may be declared unreserved by following the procedure of de-reservation where after, it can be filled as an unreserved vacancy." "There is a general ban on de-reservation of reserved vacancies in case of direct recruitment.

Advertisement

"However, in rare and exceptional cases when a vacancy in a Group A service cannot be allowed to remain vacant in public interest, the University concerned may prepare a proposal for de-reservation of the vacancy giving the following information: "The proposal will be required to list - efforts made to fill up the post; reasons why it cannot be allowed to remain vacant and justification for de-reservation.

"The proposal for de-reservation in case of Group C or D should go to the Executive Council of the University and in case of Group A or B should be submitted to the Ministry of Education, giving full details, for necessary approval. After receiving the approval, the post may be filled and reservation may be carried forward," the draft guidelines added.

Advertisement

In case of promotion, if sufficient numbers of SC and ST candidates fit for promotion against reserved vacancies are not available, such vacancies may be de-reserved and filled by the candidates of other communities.

The power to accord approval to the de-reservation of the reserved vacancies in such cases will be delegated to UGC and the Ministry of Education if certain conditions are met.

Advertisement

"The proposal can be considered if no candidate belonging to the category for which the vacancy is reserved is available within the zone of consideration or extended zone of consideration or eligible for promotion in the feeder cadre specified in the recruitment rules.

"The approval for de-reservation has been seen and concurred in by the liaison officer for SC, ST of the university. The proposal for de-reservation is agreed upon by the appropriate authority in UGC and the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

"In case of disagreement between the appointing authority and the liaison officer for SC, ST of the university, the advice of the Department of Personnel and Training is obtained and implemented," the guidelines added.

Addressing a workers' convention in Dehradun, Kharge hit out at the government over the issue.

Advertisement

"The (Narendra) Modi government's UGC is now issuing a notification that reservation for SC, ST and OBC posts in universities should end. The BJP is only busy in snatching the jobs of the youth," he alleged. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranbir, Alia, Vicky To Work Solely On Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Toddler Seen Playing With A King Cobra

    Info14 minutes ago

  3. Delhi's Pragati Maidan Sees Design flaws, Cracks, Needs Total Overhaul

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement