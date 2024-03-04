English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Delhi Budget 2024: Education Sector Receives Rs 16,396 Crore, University Seats To Increase by 20K

Delhi Budget 2024: Expansion in university seats announced with an additional 20,000 seats in state-run universities, accommodating a total of 93,000 students.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Delhi FM Atishi
Delhi FM Atishi | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Delhi's Finance Minister, Atishi, unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly today, marking the 10th financial blueprint under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration. With a substantial outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, this budget reflects the government's dedication to addressing the city's needs comprehensively. Notably, a significant portion of the budget, amounting to Rs 16,396 crore, has been earmarked for the education sector, underscoring the administration's commitment to empowering the youth through education.

Furthermore, Atishi announced a significant expansion in university seats, with an additional 20,000 seats in state-run universities, accommodating a total of 93,000 students. This expansion aims to provide more opportunities for higher education to Delhi's aspiring youth, fostering academic excellence and inclusive growth.

During her inaugural budget speech, Atishi emphasized the transformative journey of Delhi over the past decade. She highlighted the remarkable progress made in the education sector, citing the doubling of the education budget in 2015 and the subsequent allocation of one fourth of the expenditure to education. Last year, the government allocated Rs 16,575 crore to education, reaffirming its prioritization of academic advancement.

Celebrating the academic achievements of students from government schools, Atishi lauded the 2,121 students who cleared national-level entrance exams such as NEET and JEE Main 2024. This success is a testament to the government's efforts to enhance the quality of education in Delhi's public schools.

Underlining the government's focus on education infrastructure and teacher development, Atishi highlighted the regularization of 47,914 teachers and ongoing recruitment efforts to fill 7,000 vacancies. She also noted the improvement in student performance in government schools, surpassing that of private institutions.

In a move aimed at empowering women, Atishi introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' offering Rs 1,000 monthly to women above 18 years of age, starting from the fiscal year 2024-25. This initiative seeks to promote gender equality and economic independence among women in the city.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Whatsapp logo