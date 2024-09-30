sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 14:52 IST, September 30th 2024

Delhi Govt Orders Special Audit of 12 DU Colleges Over Financial Irregularities

The Directorate of Audit has assigned an eight-member team to conduct the special audit after a status report was submitted by a high-level committee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi University
Delhi Govt Orders Special Audit of 12 DU Colleges Over Financial Irregularities | Image: file photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:52 IST, September 30th 2024