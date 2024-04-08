Advertisement

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, declined the plea to postpone the Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final exams 2024, scheduled for May. Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the petition filed by 27 candidates, seeking a shift of exams from May to June due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The court asserted that the potential hardships faced by candidates cannot be reason enough to derail an exam that approximately 4.26,000 aspirants are expected to undertake.

Expressing surprise at the request, the court highlighted that the Lok Sabha elections are slated for May 7 and 13, with no exams scheduled for May 6 and 12.

It emphasized the proactive measures taken by authorities to ensure that candidates can cast their votes without hindrance due to the exams. The court reiterated that candidates must manage their schedules to accommodate voting if they so desire.

Concluding that the petition lacked substance, the court rejected it outright.

Counsel representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) contended that rescheduling the exams to the second week of June would disrupt the entire examination process. He reassured that meticulous planning had been done to avoid scheduling exams on dates coinciding with polling days.