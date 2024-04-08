Advertisement

Today, the Delhi High Court is set to address a crucial petition advocating for the postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) CA exams 2024 to June. Amidst concerns and discontentment among aspirants, ICAI had originally scheduled the CA Inter and Final exams for May.

Expressing disappointment over ICAI's decision to hold the CA exams between May 2-16, aspirants took legal recourse, urging further postponement. Their plea cites various challenges, including transportation issues, disturbances caused by election rallies, and other logistical hurdles.

Upon the announcement of revised exam dates by ICAI, students voiced their dissent on social media platforms, demanding a shift of the exams to dates following the elections. The CA Inter exams 2024 are slated for May 3, 5, and 9 (group 1) and May 11, 15, and 17 (group 2). Similarly, the CA Final exams 2024 are scheduled for May 2, 4, and 8 (group 1) and May 10, 14, and 16 (group 2).

The rescheduling of exam dates by ICAI was necessitated due to a clash with the Lok Sabha general elections 2024, scheduled from April 19 to June 1. Initially, the CA Inter exams were slated from May 3 to 13, while the CA Final group 1 and 2 exams were set from May 2 to 12.

Adding to the confusion, a false notice circulated on social media, claiming a postponement of the ICAI CA exams to June. Prior to the official postponement, speculations were rife among aspirants and Chartered Accountants regarding a potential deferment by three weeks. ICAI had already hinted at the possibility of rescheduling the CA May session exams to avert clash with the 18th Lok Sabha polls this year.

Stay tuned as the Delhi High Court deliberates on this significant matter today.