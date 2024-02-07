Advertisement

The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG) in New Delhi has started the application process for the recruitment of 10,285 Home Guards posts on its official website. The indicative notification is available, and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions until February 13, 2024, on the official website - dghgenrollment.in.

Candidates with educational qualifications, including 12th Pass (Senior Secondary), and additional eligibility as outlined in the notification can apply for these posts. All details about the Delhi Home Guard recruitment drive, including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary, and other relevant information, can be found on the official website.

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

- Starting of online application: January 24, 2024

- Last date of application: February 13, 2024

- Closing date for deposit of application fee: February 13, 2024

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 Vacancies

A total of 10,285 vacancies have been announced for the recruitment of Home Guards posts across the state. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the PDF notification through the direct link on the official website. It is recommended to read the official advertisement thoroughly before applying for the announced vacancies.

Delhi Home Guard Eligibility and Age Limit:

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been specified by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

Educational Qualification:

- Candidates should have 12th Pass (Senior Secondary) (for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel - 10th Pass).

- Height: Minimum 165 cm for males and 152 cm for females.

Candidates should be in the age range of 20-45 years (up to 54 years for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Pers.). Further details on age relaxation can be found in the notification.

Delhi Home Guard Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- + Convenience Fee to apply for these posts.

Steps to Apply for the Delhi Home Guard Posts:

Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. The application link is active from January 24, 2024. Instructions should be carefully read before applying.

1. Visit the official website [https://dghgenrollment.in/](https://dghgenrollment.in/).

2. Click on the link for "Delhi Home Guard recruitment 2024" on the homepage.

3. Provide the necessary details, including personal and educational information.

4. Submit the application form.

5. Submit the required documents.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.