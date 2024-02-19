Advertisement

NEW DELHI: As per a circular put out by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE), schools in the national capital have now been directed to set-up committees to carry out surprise bag checks to ensure that students are not bringing any harmful objects to school. As per the circular, the DoE said that certain incidents have come to its notice where students got into fights inside and outside the premises of educational instutions during school hours.

"Therefore, all heads of government and private schools are hereby directed to constitute a committee for random/surprise checking of school bags of students in classrooms and ensure that no student is in possession of any material that may be used to harm fellow students," said the circular.

The heads of schools have also been asked to direct all guards at entry gates to regularly check bags for any unwanted or inappropriate articles so that no untoward incident happens in schools.

"Heads of schools should also ensure that CCTVs are installed in the school and are functional all the time. Visitors should not be allowed to enter the classrooms and staff rooms," the DoE said.

While Delhi Parents's Association head Aparajita Gautam welcomed this development, she also questioned just how long the new norms will take to be operationalised, particulary in government schools where there is a lack of manpower.

Gautam further stated that the Delhi government should bring better measures to ensure students' safety, especially in government schools.

Last week, a class 11 student was stabbed to death by three teenagers for allegedly harassing one of them in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. The three juveniles, including a class 10 student, have been apprehended.

Two knives used in the crime have also been recovered, police said.

With inputs from PTI.