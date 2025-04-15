Delhi Summer Vacation 2025: DoE Releases General Guidelines for Schools, Academic Calendar

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the official academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. This calendar applies to all government and government-aided schools in the city.

The new academic session began on April 1, 2025. As per the schedule, summer holidays will start from May 11 and continue until June 30, 2025. However, teachers are expected to report back to school by June 28 to prepare for the reopening.

An autumn break will be observed from September 29 to October 1, 2025, and the winter vacation is scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

Admission Schedule:

The DoE circular also outlines planned admissions for Classes VI to IX, which are to be conducted between April 1 and June 30. For non-planned admissions, the calendar allows three admission cycles, each with its own registration window.

Admissions for Classes Nursery to V for the 2025–26 academic session, against vacant seats, will begin from Tuesday, April 9, 2025. These admissions will be carried out manually on a first-come, first-served basis.

General Guidelines for Schools: