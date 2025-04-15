sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Summer Vacation 2025: DoE Releases General Guidelines for Schools, Academic Calendar

Updated April 15th 2025, 16:29 IST

Delhi School Academic Calendar 2025: DoE releases 2025–26 admission schedule, and monthly guidelines for government schools. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the official academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. This calendar applies to all government and government-aided schools in the city. 

The new academic session began on April 1, 2025. As per the schedule, summer holidays will start from May 11 and continue until June 30, 2025. However, teachers are expected to report back to school by June 28 to prepare for the reopening. 

An autumn break will be observed from September 29 to October 1, 2025, and the winter vacation is scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2026. 

Direct Link - Academic Calendar Issued by DoE Can Be Read Here 

Admission Schedule: 

The DoE circular also outlines planned admissions for Classes VI to IX, which are to be conducted between April 1 and June 30. For non-planned admissions, the calendar allows three admission cycles, each with its own registration window. 

Admissions for Classes Nursery to V for the 2025–26 academic session, against vacant seats, will begin from Tuesday, April 9, 2025. These admissions will be carried out manually on a first-come, first-served basis. 

General Guidelines for Schools: 

  • A monthly in-house meeting must be held for all Assistant Teachers (Nursery and Primary) to discuss classroom practices and planning. 
  • OPAC (Online Public Access Catalogue) meetings should be organised regularly, and OPAC should be effectively implemented in the respective schools. 
  • A subject-wise timetable must be followed across all classes to ensure structured learning. 
  • Student assessments should be conducted during the last week of every month. The results must be entered into the CPT module by the last working day of the month. 
  • Art should be integrated into daily classroom teaching. Teachers must upload related data, which should then be verified by the Head of School (HoS) by the month’s end. 
  • Classroom games should be included regularly in both the Pre-Primary and Primary sections to promote interactive learning. 
  • A report of all monthly activities, along with high-quality photographs, should be emailed to the Nursery Primary Branch at pryblog2019@gmail.com. 

