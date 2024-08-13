sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:05 IST, August 13th 2024

Trump Wants To Shut Down US Education Dept, Team Harris Warns

During an interview with billionaire businessman Elon Musk, former US President Donald Trump shared his plan to shut the US education department.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Donald Trump Suggests Shutting Down US Education Department, Harris Campaign Warns of Risks | Image: X
  • 2 min read
09:48 IST, August 13th 2024