The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the admit card for the written examination of various posts on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The written exams are scheduled to be held from February 12 to February 18, 2024, across the state. Candidates who have successfully applied for different positions can now access their admit cards online.

Key Information:

- Written Exam Dates: February 12 to February 18, 2024

- Official Website of DSSSB (https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/)

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at [dsssb.delhi.gov.in](https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/).

2. Click on the "Admit Card" link for DSSSB examinations scheduled from February 12 to February 18, 2024, on the home page.

3. Provide your login credentials on the linked page.

4. The required admit card will appear in a new window.

5. Download and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download DSSSB Admit Card

The written exams cover various posts, including Laboratory Assistant, Surveillance Worker, Craft Instructor, Draughtsman Technician, and others. The board has issued a short notice on its official website, guiding candidates on how to access the admit card download link. Aspiring candidates are advised to download their hall tickets promptly to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

