Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Hall Ticket for Various Posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the admit card for the written examination of various posts.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the admit card for the written examination of various posts on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The written exams are scheduled to be held from February 12 to February 18, 2024, across the state. Candidates who have successfully applied for different positions can now access their admit cards online.

Key Information:

Advertisement

- Written Exam Dates: February 12 to February 18, 2024

- Official Website of DSSSB (https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/)

Advertisement

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at [dsssb.delhi.gov.in](https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/).

Advertisement

2. Click on the "Admit Card" link for DSSSB examinations scheduled from February 12 to February 18, 2024, on the home page.

3. Provide your login credentials on the linked page.

Advertisement

4. The required admit card will appear in a new window.

5. Download and save it for future reference.

Advertisement

Direct link to download DSSSB Admit Card 

The written exams cover various posts, including Laboratory Assistant, Surveillance Worker, Craft Instructor, Draughtsman Technician, and others. The board has issued a short notice on its official website, guiding candidates on how to access the admit card download link. Aspiring candidates are advised to download their hall tickets promptly to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement