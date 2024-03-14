×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 1st, 2023 at 07:00 IST

DU sets up 6 committees to redress grievances of students

Delhi University has constituted six committees to redress the grievances of students, including those related to admissions and examinations

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Student's Grievance Redressal Committees
IMAGE: Student's Grievance Redressal Committees | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi University has constituted six committees to redress the grievances of students, including those related to admissions and examinations.

In a notification dated May 29, the university said a committee headed by Dean of Student Welfare Pankaj Arora will be responsible for overseeing the overall functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism.

"In terms of the provisions of UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, the University has constituted the following Student's Grievance Redressal Committees (SGRCs) for redressal of grievances of the students," the university said in the notification.

"The SGRC of the University shall function as the overall Grievance Redressal Committee of the University and shall also monitor the functioning of the SGRCs of the respective colleges of the University," it added.

The other committees are the SGRC for admissions, SGRC for examinations, SGRC for departments and the SGRC for hostels.

Another SGRC has been constituted for PwBD students which will be responsible for addressing grievances related to the students with disabilities (PwBD) within the university.

The five-member committee will be headed by Bipin Tiwari, OSD Equal Opportunity Cell.

Headed by Dean Admission Haneet Gandhi, SGRC for admissions will be responsible for addressing grievances related to the admission process.

The SGRC for examinations will be chaired by Ajay Arora, OSD Examination, according to the notification.

The university has also formed a committee responsible for addressing grievances related to the functioning of the academic departments within the university. Professor Manoj Singh will be the head of the committee. 

Advertisement

Published June 1st, 2023 at 07:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

a few seconds ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

a few seconds ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a minute ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

2 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

4 minutes ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

4 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

5 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

7 minutes ago
Red Sea crisis

John Lewis stock delays

7 minutes ago
Masood Azhar

Masood Azhar released to

7 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

12 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

13 minutes ago
Jorge Masvidal

Diaz vs Masvidal in ring

13 minutes ago
UFC Donald Cerrone

UFC star Donald Cerrone a

16 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Defends Bollywood

20 minutes ago
Big Political Faceoff Over ONOP NC Welcomes Calls it a Practical Move

One Nation, One Election

21 minutes ago
Bonds

Government bond yields

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News4 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo