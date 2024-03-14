Advertisement

Delhi University has constituted six committees to redress the grievances of students, including those related to admissions and examinations.

In a notification dated May 29, the university said a committee headed by Dean of Student Welfare Pankaj Arora will be responsible for overseeing the overall functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism.

"In terms of the provisions of UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, the University has constituted the following Student's Grievance Redressal Committees (SGRCs) for redressal of grievances of the students," the university said in the notification.

"The SGRC of the University shall function as the overall Grievance Redressal Committee of the University and shall also monitor the functioning of the SGRCs of the respective colleges of the University," it added.

The other committees are the SGRC for admissions, SGRC for examinations, SGRC for departments and the SGRC for hostels.

Another SGRC has been constituted for PwBD students which will be responsible for addressing grievances related to the students with disabilities (PwBD) within the university.

The five-member committee will be headed by Bipin Tiwari, OSD Equal Opportunity Cell.

Headed by Dean Admission Haneet Gandhi, SGRC for admissions will be responsible for addressing grievances related to the admission process.

The SGRC for examinations will be chaired by Ajay Arora, OSD Examination, according to the notification.

The university has also formed a committee responsible for addressing grievances related to the functioning of the academic departments within the university. Professor Manoj Singh will be the head of the committee.