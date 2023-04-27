25 Indians To Receive UK-India TOEFL Scholarship To Study In UK; Here's How To Apply

ETS, the educational testing and assessment organization, has partnered with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) to launch the 'UK-India TOEFL Scholarship'. The scholarship is a part of the India@75, ETS@75, and India-UK ties celebrations. It will support 25 Indian scholars who wish to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate education at a UK university. The total value of the scholarships is US$75,000 (approx. INR 60 lakh), and each selected candidate will receive a scholarship worth Rs 2.4 lakh.

UK-India TOEFL Scholarship

The scholarships are intended to provide financial support for various college expenses, including but not limited to tuition, books, housing deposits, and transportation. A selection panel comprising NISAU, UK university representatives, and industry bodies will choose the scholarship winners. The application deadline for Indian students to apply for this scholarship is 31st May 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the scholarships, NISAU Chairperson Sanam Arora who was recently appointed as a Commissioner of the UK’s International Higher Education Commission, said “It has been a longstanding dream for the NISAU and for me personally to be able to provide scholarships to Indian students who wish to use their British education for creating positive social impact and give back to society. With ETS’s support, we are absolutely delighted to be able to offer $75,000 worth of scholarships to 25 young Indians who will hopefully become the changemakers of tomorrow. We are delighted to be able to play a small role in addressing the inequity that can often stop the best and brightest students from securing world-class UK education”.

Eligibility criteria

A minimum TOEFL® test score of 75 out of 120 An offer letter from a UK university Intending to study on a fee-paying undergraduate or postgraduate taught degree level course Enrolling for the first time at a UK university.

How to apply for TOEFL scholarship

To apply for the scholarship, interested applicants must submit their TOEFL® test scorecard, a 500-word essay on 'Creating a social impact with a UK-based Education', and their personal and academic achievements. More information about the scholarship can be found on the website www.toefltest.in/scholarship The successful recipients of the UK/India TOEFL® Scholarship will be required to act as a TOEFL ambassador during their studies, promoting the program and sharing their experiences.