Published 11:24 IST, July 16th 2024
2500 CUET Retest Candidates From Oasis School, 'Missing Data', Lack of Transparency Raise Questions
CUET retest notification released by NTA did not specify the exact number of candidates and the specific reason or nature of grievances raised by the candidates
- Education
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Students Protest Against NTA Exam Scam | Image: PTI/File
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:24 IST, July 16th 2024