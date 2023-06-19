AAT 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Apply Now For B.Arch Admissions, Link Here

AAT 2023: The online registration window for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will close today at 5 pm. Candidates who wish to take admissions to the B.Architecture course can apply for AAT 2023. Those who meet the JEE Advanced cut-off will be considered eligible to apply for AAT.

The AAT registration window will close at 5 pm on June 19. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website on which they will have to register i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.

B.Arch admission test- AAT

B. Arch. program is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only. Candidates desirous of joining the B. Arch. (Architecture) program will have to clear the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). The test will be conducted at all IITs. The test will consist of one paper of three hours duration. The question paper for AAT will be available only in the English language. No separate admit card will be issued for AAT.

Direct link to register for AAT 2023.

AAT 2023 Dates

AAT 2023 will be conducted on June 21. The exam will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. Candidates must reach the exam centre by 8 am. Results of the AAT will be declared on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal on June 24.

Important Instructions

The downloaded admit card of JEE (Advanced) 2023 has to be printed and produced in the AAT examination hall, along with the original photo identity card. Candidates should bring their own drawing and coloring aids. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) 2023 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT.