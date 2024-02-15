Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2024 Commences Tomorrow, Admit Card Out; Important Instructions and Guidelines

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for the commencement of the AFCAT 1 exam 2024, scheduled to begin from tomorrow, February 16, 2024.

Nandini Verma
IAF AFCAT exam tomorrow
IAF AFCAT exam tomorrow | Image:Indian Air Force representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for the commencement of the AFCAT 1 exam 2024, scheduled to unfold from tomorrow, February 16, 2024, and continue on February 17 and 18, 2024. The examinations are slated to take place at numerous centers across the country, marking a crucial phase for aspirants seeking a career in the Indian Air Force.

IAF AFCAT 2024 exam tomorrow

Candidates diligently preparing for the AFCAT 1 exam can now download their admit cards for the year 2024 from the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The possession of the AFCAT 1 2024 admit card is not just a formality but a mandatory requirement for candidates to gain entry into the examination halls. Those without the admit card will regrettably be denied permission to appear for the exam.

In addition to the AFCAT 2024 admit card, candidates must ensure they carry one of the following valid original photo ID proofs for verification purposes:

  • Passport
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Driving license
  • Voter ID card
  • PAN card
  • Aadhar card, etc.

To facilitate a seamless conduct of the AFCAT 1 2024 exam, candidates are strongly urged to adhere to a set of general guidelines:

Electronic Devices Prohibited: Mobile phones, electronic devices, gadgets, and accessories are strictly prohibited within the AFCAT exam center. Candidates are advised to leave such items at home to avoid any inconvenience.

Mandatory Photo ID and Admit Card: Alongside the AFCAT 2024 admit card, candidates must carry a valid original photo ID on the exam day to facilitate a smooth verification process.

Early Arrival: To ensure a stress-free start to the examination day, candidates are advised to reach the AFCAT 1 2024 exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

Admit Card Verification: Prior to entering the examination hall, candidates are strongly advised to meticulously verify the details on their AFCAT admit card 2024. In the event of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly contact the conducting authority helpline number for swift rectification.

As the AFCAT 1 exam 2024 unfolds, candidates are reminded to conscientiously follow these guidelines to guarantee a smooth and successful examination process. The best of luck is extended to all the aspiring candidates embarking on this crucial step towards their career in the Indian Air Force.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

