AIAPGET 2022: NTA Activates Application Correction Window, Here's How To Edit Details

NTA AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency activated the application correction window for AIAPGET 2022 on August 29, 2022. As per the notification released, the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application correction deadline will end on August 31, 2022. All the candidates who have got themselves registered till August 28 and want to edit the changes can do it now. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in to their accounts and do the necessary changes. Only those candidates who have got themselves registered will be able to appear for the exam. List of important dates and steps to edit the form can be checked here.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Check important dates here

The registration process ended on August 27, 2022

Last date to pay the fee was August 28, 2022 till 11:50 pm

AIAPGET 2022 correction window has been activated on August 29, 2022

Deadline to make changes will end on August 31, 2022

AIAPGET exam dates have not been announced yet

Here is how to edit the AIAPGET 2022 application form

Step 1: Candidates who have got themselves registered should go to the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should search for the candidate login link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required credentials to log in

Step 4: Then edit or correct the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form.

Step 5: After making the required changes, candidates can save and submit the application.

Step 6: Download the confirmation submission page on the device for future reference.

Candidates should keep an eye on the NTA website for the latest updates. They can also call the NTA help desk at 01140759000/01169227700 or write to the NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.