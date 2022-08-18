AIAPGET 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today; Click On Direct Link To Apply Online

AIAPGET 2022: All the interested candidates who want to apply for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 and have nit applied yet should make sure to apply today. The application form filling is currently underway and the deadline to apply will end on August 18, 2022. The test is being conducted by National Testing Agency, NTA. Interested candidates after checking the eligibility will have to apply on the official website. The steps and direct link to apply have been shared below. For more details, candidates should go to the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates should know that the AIAPGET 2022 registration window is open till 11:50 pm. Schedule released by National Testing Agency highlights that the last date to pay the application fees is August 19, 2022. Candidates can pay the fee till 11:50 pm.

AIAPGET 2022: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registrations - AIAPGET 2022.'

Step 3: A new page would open where you can either enter your login details or register and then do that

Step 4: Start filling the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents and paying the application fees

Step 5: Your AIAPGET 2022 application form will be completed

Step 6: Submit and print a copy of the final form, once you are done

Click on this link to fill the application form (CLICK HERE)

AIAPGET 2022 registration: Check important dates here

The registration process is underway

The deadline to register will end on August 18, 2022

Deadline to pay the fee online is August 19, 2022

Candidates should know that as of now, the AIAPGET 2022 exam date(s) has not been officially announced by NTA. However, with teh registration process ending today, it is expected to be announced very soon. For the purpose of the exam, the AIAPGET admit card will also be released later by NTA. Everyone is advised to keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.