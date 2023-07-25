AIAPGET 2023 City Intimation Slip Released For July 31 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the city of exam venue. NThe exam will be conducted on July 31.

Candidates must note that it is not the admit card. The admit card will be released two days before the exam. Candidates can download the advance city intimation slip online from- aiapget.nta.nic.in.

How to download AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip

Step 1: To download the AIAPGET city slip, candidates are required to log on to the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on links that reads- 'City Intimation for AIAPGET recruitment examination 2023'

Step 3: Key in your login information and click the "login" button.

Step 4: Your AIAPGET 2023 exam city will be displayed.

Direct link to download AIAPGET advance city intimation slip

"Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly. In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://aiapget.nta.nic.in/ in for the latest updates regarding the examination," the official notice reads.