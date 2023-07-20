Last Updated:

AIAPGET 2023 Postponed? NTA States Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media

A fake notice has been circulating on social media claiming that the  All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)–2023 has been postponed.

AIAPGET 2023

A notice has been circulating on social media claiming that the  All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)–2023 has been postponed. National Testing Agency has said that the postponement notice is fake and candidates should not believe to such rumours. The exam will be held on its originally scheduled date i.e., July 31. 

AIAPGET 2023 postponement notice fake

The fake notice that is doing the rounds on social media is dated 16.07.2023 with the subject line -Postponement of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)–2023. NTA has also advised the public that they should rely only on the information available on the official website-  www.nta.ac.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in.

"It has come to the notice of National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice dated 16.07.2023 with the subject line - Postponement of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)–2023 is being circulated through various sources and social media forums. All candidates and public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. Public is further being advised to be aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard and rely only on the information available at the official website www.nta.ac.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in. AIAPGET – 2023 will be conducted on the originally scheduled date i.e., 31.07.2023," the official notice reads. 

NTA will soon release the exam city intimation and admit card for AIAPGET 2023 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website- aiapget.nta.nic.in. Follow the steps given below to download the same.

How to download AIAPGET Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website of NTA AIAPGET 2023- aiapget.nta.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on the AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card Download link given on the homepage
  • A new window would appear on your screen. Select if your wish to download using the Application number and password or application number and date of birth
  • Key in your application form number and date of birth or password and submit
  • Your AIAPGET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
