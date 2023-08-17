AIBE XVIII To Be Held On October 29, BCI Releases Exam Notification; Registration Begins

AIBE 18 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII. The 18th edition of AIBE will be conducted on October 29. The online registration window has also been opened on August 16. The last date to apply is September 30. Law aspirants can apply online at allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the schedule, the candidates can make the payment for exam from August 16 to Septeber 30. Last date to make corrections in the application form is October 10. AIBE 18 admit cards will be released on October 20.

As per the AIBE notification, the passing criteria for open and OBC category camdidate sis 45% while for SC, ST and differently abled candidates it is 40%.

Documets required to apply for AIBE

Matriculation Certificate: (pdf, Maximum 1 MB). Intermediate/Diploma Certificate: (pdf, Maximum 1 MB). LLB 3 Years/LLB 5 Years Certificate: (pdf, Maximum 1 MB). Passport size photograph: (jpg or png, Minimum 4KB,Maximum 1 MB). Signature photograph: (jpg or png, Minimum 4KB,Maximum 1 MB). Enrollment Certificate: (pdf, Maximum 1 MB). Category Certificate: (pdf, Maximum 1 MB). Disability Certificate: (pdf, Maximum 1 MB).

About AIBE

All India Bar Examination is certification exam conducted twice a year by Bar Council of India for law graduates willing to start practice of profession as Lawyer. The exam is conducted in 50 cities having 140 centres as an open book exam. The exam is conducted to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law in addition to assessing candidate's analytical skills. After clearing All India Bar Examination, the candidate is awarded certificate of practice by Bar Council of India. Qualified member in the exam can attend court hearings in any tribunals courts and administrative bodies. The exam is in multi-choice model and conducted offline in 3 and half hours duration.