AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam Guidelines Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to conduct the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam. The entrance exam is being conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi Branch on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. On Tuesday, the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10.30 AM and will continue till 12.30 PM. Whereas, the afternoon shift will begin at 3.30 PM and will continue till 5.30 PM.
Candidates will have to download the admit card for the BSc (H) Nursing entrance from official website aiimsexams.ac.in. To be noted that it is mandatory to carry a hard copy of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case candidates fails to carry the same, they will not be allowed to sit for the entrance exam. Along with admit card they should also carry a valid ID proof to the hall. The exam day guidelines have been mentioned below.
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: Check Exam Day Guidelines Here
- As the exam is being held in offline mode, candidates will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines
- They will have to undergo a temperature check, maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitisers
- Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the closing time of respective shifts
- As mentioned above, along with printout of admut cards, candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof. Candidates must know that a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof
- Do not wear any jewelry (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall
- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.