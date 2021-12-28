AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam Guidelines Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to conduct the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam. The entrance exam is being conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi Branch on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. On Tuesday, the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10.30 AM and will continue till 12.30 PM. Whereas, the afternoon shift will begin at 3.30 PM and will continue till 5.30 PM.

Candidates will have to download the admit card for the BSc (H) Nursing entrance from official website aiimsexams.ac.in. To be noted that it is mandatory to carry a hard copy of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case candidates fails to carry the same, they will not be allowed to sit for the entrance exam. Along with admit card they should also carry a valid ID proof to the hall. The exam day guidelines have been mentioned below.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: Check Exam Day Guidelines Here