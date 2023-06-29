AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The online registration window is open and final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can apply till July 10. They will have to visit the official website - next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT mock test will be held on July 28. Admit cards will be out on July 21.

The application process consists of three sequential stages

Stage 1. Registration & Basic Candidate Information

Stage 2. Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for application for Mock/Practice, 2023.

Stage 3. Completion of Application for Mock/Practice, July 2023

Application Fees

General /OBC Candidates- Rs.2000.00 (Rupees Two thousand only)

SC/ST/EWS applicant - Rs.1000.00 (Rupees One thousand only)

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities- NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees)

About National Exit Test

The objective of the National Exit Test is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate. The National Exit Test (NExT) is a uniform national examination for (i) Certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice modem system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination, (ii) to determine the eligibility and ranking for admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialties and therefore serve as an entrance Examination admission to the postgraduate broad-specialty medical education in medical institutions which are governed under the provisions of this Act or under any other law for the time being in the force. The National Exit Test is a two-part Examination: Step I and Step II. NExT-Step I will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).