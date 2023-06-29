Last Updated:

AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
AIIMS NEXT

Image: Shutterstock


All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The online registration window is open and final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can apply till July 10. They will have to visit the official website - next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT mock test will be held on July 28. Admit cards will be out on July 21.

The application process consists of three sequential stages

  • Stage 1. Registration & Basic Candidate Information
  • Stage 2. Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for application for Mock/Practice, 2023.
  • Stage 3. Completion of Application for Mock/Practice, July 2023

Application Fees

  • General /OBC Candidates-  Rs.2000.00 (Rupees Two thousand only)
  • SC/ST/EWS applicant - Rs.1000.00 (Rupees One thousand only)
  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities- NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees)

Click here to read the notice.

Click here for information bulletin on NExT 

About National Exit Test

The objective of the National Exit Test is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate. The National Exit Test (NExT) is a uniform national examination for (i) Certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice modem system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination, (ii) to determine the eligibility and ranking for admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialties and therefore serve as an entrance Examination admission to the postgraduate broad-specialty medical education in medical institutions which are governed under the provisions of this Act or under any other law for the time being in the force. The National Exit Test is a two-part Examination: Step I and Step II. NExT-Step I will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

READ | Truck mechanic's daughter cracks NEET-UG exam with AIR 192
READ | Rajasthan village youth, father of 6-month-girl, cracks NEET in 5th attempt
READ | How MBBS360.Com has become students’ guiding light for admissions amidst NEET results
READ | NEET PG Counselling 2023 likely from July 15, NMC releases important notice on seat matrix
READ | NEET Counselling: Tamil Nadu DME begins registration for MBBS/BDS admissions, link here

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT