AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations To Start From Sept 5; Check Schedule & Steps To Register

AIIMS INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to start the registration procedure for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 for the January session on September 5, 2022. Candidates can register for INI CET 2023 by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The entrance examination will be held for admission of candidates to postgraduate (PG) courses including doctor of medicine (MD), master of science (MS), master of chirurgie (MCh), doctor of medicine (DM), and master of dental surgery (MDS). According to the schedule, the registrations will close on September 26, and the exam will be conducted on November 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the official notice, "All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registrations have been "accepted" for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022, and July 2022, are not required to complete registration and basic information again."

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the 'AIIMS INI CET Application' link.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and log in.

Step 4: The INI CET 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates then need to fill out the form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

