The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2024. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses, including MD, MS, MCh (6-year), DM (6-year), and MDS programs at AIIMS New Delhi and other prestigious institutes such as JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum, can apply for the exam through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET July 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold an MBBS degree for MD, MS, DM (6-year), MCh (6-year), and BDS degree for MDS courses from a university recognized by the National Medical Commission or Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India, respectively. Additionally, candidates must have completed the required period of 12 months compulsory rotating internship or practical training on or before July 31, 2024, for all INIs. SC and ST category candidates must have secured 50% aggregate marks, while OBC and EWS candidates must have 55%.

INI CET 2024 July Session: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC categories, foreign nationals, and OCI applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000, while SC, ST, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 3,200.

INI CET July 2024: Important Dates

Registration and Basic Information: March 18, 2024, to April 12, 2024, until 5 pm

Status of Registration and Last Date of Correction of Rejected Images: April 13, 2024, to April 15, 2024

Final Status of Accepted Registration: April 14, 2024, by 5 pm

Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC), Completion of Application Form, Editing of Application Form: April 5, 2024, to April 26, 2024

Uploading of Valid Certificate: April 5, 2024, from 5 pm to May 19, 2024, until 5 pm

Date of Checking Status of Completion of Application Form and Last Date of Submission of Required Documents: May 2, 2024, to May 4, 2024

Final Status of Online Registration and Uploading of Admit Card on AIIMS Website: May 13, 2024

Candidates are advised to adhere to the specified dates and procedures to ensure a smooth application process for the INI CET July 2024 examination.