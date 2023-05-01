AIIMS INI CET July Admit Card 2023 Releasing Today; Here's How To Download

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to release the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2023 today, May 1. Once released, candidates will be able to download their Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test hall tickets online. The INI CET July hall ticket 2023 will be uploaded on aiimsexams.ac.in. As per the schedule, AIIMS INI CET 2023 will be conducted on May 7.

How to download the INI CET July 2023 admit card

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Find and click on the link to download admit cards.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Your AIIMS INI CET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

As per the tentative schedule for AIIMS exam-related activities, the INI CET July results 2023 will be declared on May 13. The counseling schedule will be announced later.

INI CET is conducted for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education. Candidates who pass the test can apply for a seat at AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS institutes, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.