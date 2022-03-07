AIIMS INICET 2022 July Registration Ends Today At 5 Pm, Check Registration Steps Here

AIIMS INICET Registration 2022: The registration process for the AIIMS INICET July conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to end on Monday, March 7, 2022. The registration process was started on January 31 and as per schedule, teh registrations will close today. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they are free to go to the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET 2022 July Session: Check important dates here

Registrations were started on January 31, 2022

The deadline to apply for exam is March 7, 2022 (5 pm)

The admit card will be released on April 29, 2022

The examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022 (9 am to 12 noon)

Candidates can review the status of registration information and the last date for correction of rejected images between March 11 to March 15, 2022.

AIIMS INICET July 2022: Here's how to apply for July session

Step 1: To apply for the examination, interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the link which reads, “AIIMS INICET 2022 registrations”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the registration details and register themselves

Step 4: Note down the registration details and log in to the account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and click on the payment option to pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on submit button and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Take printout of the confirmation page for future reference

INICET July 2022: Direct link for registration