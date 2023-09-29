AIIMS INICET January 2024 Schedule Revised, Registration Deadlines Extended; Check Here

AIIMS INI-CET 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has revised the schedule for registrations for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for January 2024 session. As per the revised schedule, candidates can register and complete their application and edit it from September 30 to October 14.

Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) [only for Accepted Registration and Basic information - Previous EUC code not valid for January 2024 session], Completion of Application form (only for the candidates those have generated EUC code), and Editing of completion of Application form (Change of category will not be allowed after payment of registration fee in any circumstances) can be done from September 30 to October 14, the official notice reads.

How to apply for AIIMS INICET January 2024

Step 1: To apply for the examination candidates need to visit the official site of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on AIIMS INICET January 2024 link

Step 3: Now, fill in the registration details and register yourself

Step 4: Log in to the account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Once done, click on the payment option and pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on submit button and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must take a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIIMS INI CET admit card will be released on October 30 and the examination will be conducted on Novemeber 5 across the country at various exam centers. INI CET is conducted for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for January 2024 session.