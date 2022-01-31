AIIMS INICET July 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

AIIMS INICET July Registration: The registration process for the AIIMS INICET July conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences will begin today, January 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test for admission to PG courses can apply by visiting the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in. According to the official notice, March 7, 2022, is the last date to apply for the exams. Candidates must note that the admit card will be released on April 29, 2022, and the examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022, across the country at various exam centers. Candidates can review the status of registration information and the last date for correction of rejected images between March 11 to March 15, 2022.

INICET July 2022 registration: Direct Link

Here's the direct link to apply for examination at AIIMS INICET July 2022 Registration - Click here

AIIMS INICET July 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the examination candidates need to visit the official site of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on AIIMS INICET July 2022 link

link Step 3: Now, fill in the registration details and register yourself

Step 4: Log in to the account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Once done, click on the payment option and pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on submit button and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must take a hard copy of the same for further need.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)