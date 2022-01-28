AIIMS INICET July 2022 Schedule Released; Registration To Begin On January 31

Quick links:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences released AIIMS INICET July 2022 schedule. As per schedule, the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test will begin on January 31, 2022. The entrance test will provide admission to PG courses. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. Registration steps can be checked here. Interested candidates will have to make sure to apply by March 7, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Candidates can check the important dates here.
Official notification reads, "Registration and Basic Information [All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code)"
For candidates requiring correction in Registration & Basic candidate information OR Completion of application form, the edit panel will be available as per schedule only. It may kindly be noted that the editing shall be done only by the candidate. Candidate will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections allowed after closing date of editing. Applicants may note that further correspondence will NOT be entertained in this regard.