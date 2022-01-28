AIIMS INICET July 2022 Schedule Released; Registration To Begin On January 31

All India Institute of Medical Sciences released AIIMS INICET July 2022 schedule. As per schedule, the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test will begin on January 31, 2022. The entrance test will provide admission to PG courses. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. Registration steps can be checked here. Interested candidates will have to make sure to apply by March 7, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Candidates can check the important dates here.

Official notification reads, "Registration and Basic Information [All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code)"

AIIMS INICET: Check important dates here

Registration begins on January 31, 2022

The deadline to register ends on March 7, 2022

Registration status & basic information and the last date for correction of rejected images can be checked between March 11 and March 15, 2022

The last date for uploading of valid certificate/ card is till May 8, 2022

The last date of checking the status of completion of the application form and submitting documents is April 25, 2022

The admit card will release on April 29, 2022

The examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022

Correction of the registration form

For candidates requiring correction in Registration & Basic candidate information OR Completion of application form, the edit panel will be available as per schedule only. It may kindly be noted that the editing shall be done only by the candidate. Candidate will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections allowed after closing date of editing. Applicants may note that further correspondence will NOT be entertained in this regard.

AIIMS INICET registration steps

In order to register, candidates will have to go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Academic Courses' and then click on INICET 2022

A page will appear on the screen where you can fill in the application form by giving all the details

Now, pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button

Generate EUC code by logging in and then complete the application form

Complete and submit the INI CET 2022 application form

Image: Shutterstock