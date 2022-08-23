AIIMS NORCET 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Know How To Fill Registration Form

AIIMS NORCET 2022 registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to close the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2022 on August 23, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test and have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to do it today. The registration can be done online through the official website of AIIMS. For more details, they can go to the official website aiimzexams.edu.in.
Candidates belonging to General/ OBC category will have to pay Rs. 3000 as application fee. For SC/ST/EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 2400. To be noted that persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates should know that the application fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Netbanking.
AIIMS NORCET 2022: Check age limit here
- The minimum age required to register is 18 years
- The upper age limit to apply is 30 years
AIIMS NORCET 2022: List of required documents
- Valid E-mail ID and Mobile phone number
- Personal details
- Valid Photo ID (as mentioned in the Advertisement/Instructions): This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.
- Scanned/digital image of recent colour passport size photograph with white background (read Advertisement/Instructions for detail)
- Image of signature and thumb impression
- Mark-sheet/Admit Card of Class 12/Class 10 (Board Exams)
- Category Certificate and Disability certificate
AIIMS NORCET 2022: Here's how to apply online
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage go to the right side and click on the link which reads 'Online Registration for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022 Session has been started'
- Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to either click on new registration or applicant login
- Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in Qualification & Address details and experience details and click on proceed
- Step 5: The next three steps are making payment, filling city choice, and uploading images
- Step 6: Post doing all this, candidates should click on submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference