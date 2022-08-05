AIIMS NORCET Registration 2022 Begins, Here's How To Register Online

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2022. The registration process has been started on August 4, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test by August 21, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of AIIMS Exams on aiimsexams.ac.in.
Application fee and AIIMS exam details
Candidates falling under the general/ OBC category will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 3,000. The application fee for candidates under SC/ST/ EWS category is Rs. 2,400. Candidates will have to pay the application fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card or Netbanking. The exam will be for 3 hours and candidates will have to answer 200 MCQs. Candidates must know that the qualifying marks for UR/EWS will be 50 percent, for OBC candidates it will be 45 percent and for SC and ST it will be 40 percent.
AIIMS NORCET 2022: Check age limit here
- The minimum age required to register is 18 years
- The upper age limit to apply is 30 years
AIIMS NORCET 2022: Documents required while applying
- Valid E-mail ID and Mobile phone number
- Credit Card/Debit Card/Netbanking facility
- Personal details
- Valid Photo ID (as mentioned in the Advertisement/Instructions): This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.
- Scanned/digital image of recent colour passport size photograph with white background (read Advertisement/Instructions for detail)
- Image of signature and thumb impression
- Mark-sheet/Admit Card of Class 12/Class 10 (Board Exams)
- Category Certificate and Disability certificate
AIIMS NORCET 2022: Follow these steps to apply online
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage go to the right side and click on the link which reads 'Online Registration for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022 Session has been started'
- Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to either click on new registration or applicant login
- Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in Qualification & Address details and experience details and click on proceed
- Step 5: The next three steps are making payment, filling city choice, and uploading images
- Step 6: Post doing all this, candidates should click on submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference