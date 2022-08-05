AIIMS NORCET Registration 2022 Begins, Here's How To Register Online

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2022. The registration process has been started on August 4, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test by August 21, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of AIIMS Exams on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Application fee and AIIMS exam details

Candidates falling under the general/ OBC category will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 3,000. The application fee for candidates under SC/ST/ EWS category is Rs. 2,400. Candidates will have to pay the application fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card or Netbanking. The exam will be for 3 hours and candidates will have to answer 200 MCQs. Candidates must know that the qualifying marks for UR/EWS will be 50 percent, for OBC candidates it will be 45 percent and for SC and ST it will be 40 percent.

AIIMS NORCET 2022: Check age limit here

The minimum age required to register is 18 years

The upper age limit to apply is 30 years

AIIMS NORCET 2022: Documents required while applying

Valid E-mail ID and Mobile phone number

Credit Card/Debit Card/Netbanking facility

Personal details

Valid Photo ID (as mentioned in the Advertisement/Instructions): This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.

Scanned/digital image of recent colour passport size photograph with white background (read Advertisement/Instructions for detail)

Image of signature and thumb impression

Mark-sheet/Admit Card of Class 12/Class 10 (Board Exams)

Category Certificate and Disability certificate

AIIMS NORCET 2022: Follow these steps to apply online