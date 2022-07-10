AILET 2022: NLU Delhi To Release 2nd Merit List Tomorrow For BA LLB; Know How To Download

AILET Merit List 2022: The second Merit List of candidates for the BA LLB programme will be released by the National Law University, NLU, Delhi tomorrow, July 11, 2022. Once released, candidates can check the merit list by visiting the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. According to the reports, the NLU Delhi 2nd Merit List will be released tomorrow at around 11 AM. The 2nd Merit List would be based on the counselling process that started on July 1, 2022, after the AILET 2022 result was declared for BA LLB Admissions. Those students whose names are on the merit list will be required to apply for the seat and submit the fees for the LLB course till July 13, 2022, up to 11 am.

AILET Second Merit List: Here's how to download

To download the AILET merit list, candidates need to visit the official website.

Then, click on the appropriate link

Candidates are then required to enter the required details

The AILET Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the document for future use.

AILET 2022 - Counselling Schedule

First Merit and Waiting List - July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. Last date to deposit fees - July 8, 2022, till 11 a.m. Second Merit and Waiting List - July 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. Last date to deposit fees - July 13, 2022, till 11 a.m.

NLU Delhi released the first merit list for the candidates who cleared the AILET Exam on July 6, 2022. As many as 123 seats are currently available for candidates to apply for UG courses for BA and LLB at National Law University, NLU Delhi. The All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2022, for candidates seeking admission to NLU Delhi for LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. courses, was conducted by NLU Delhi on June 26 this year. The counselling process for LLM courses is also ongoing.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative