AILET 2023 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
Today is the last day for candidates to register for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. All those candidates who want to appear for AILET can register for it by visiting the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. As per the date sheet, the AILET registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 15, but the authorities extended the date, and now the registration window is set to close today. AILET 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 11 for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.
The documents that are required for applying for AILET 2023 are Class 10 mark sheets, Class 12 mark sheets, educational certificate, scanned photograph, scanned signature, caste certificate (if any) and Person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if any). It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.