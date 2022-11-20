AILET 2023 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Register

Today is the last day for candidates to register for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. All those candidates who want to appear for AILET can register for it by visiting the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. As per the date sheet, the AILET registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 15, but the authorities extended the date, and now the registration window is set to close today. AILET 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 11 for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.

AILET 2023 registration: Application fees

The AILET 2023 application fee for general category candidates is Rs 3,500.

The application fee is Rs 1,500 for candidates in the reserved categories (SC, ST, and OBC).

AILET 2023 Registration: Here's how to apply for AILET 2023 at National Law University of Delhi

Step 1: To register for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the application form link and complete the registration process.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using credentials such as their mobile number or email address to fill out details in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and click "Submit.".

Step 5: Download the AILET 2023 application form and take a printout for further reference.

Documents required for AILET 2023 registration

The documents that are required for applying for AILET 2023 are Class 10 mark sheets, Class 12 mark sheets, educational certificate, scanned photograph, scanned signature, caste certificate (if any) and Person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if any). It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

