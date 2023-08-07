AILET 2024: How To Apply For All India Law Entrance Test For Admissions To NLU Delhi

AILET 2024: National Law University, Delhi will begin the registration process for All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2024, today, August 7. AILET 2024 will be held on December 10, 2023 for which the registration portal opens today. Once the registration link is active, aspirants who wish to take admissions to LLB, LLM or PhD courses in NLU Delhi will be able to apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024: Check important dates here

AILET 2024 registration begins- August 7, 2023

AILET 2024 registration last date- to be notified

AILET 2024 admit card will be out in the last week of November

AILET 2024 exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023

AILET 2024 result release date has not been announced yet

How to apply for AILET 2024?

Interested candidates will have to go to the official NLU Delhi website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Candidates will then have to get themselves registered using their mobile number, name, and other details to generate the login credentials

Candidates will then have to log in using their registered mobile number and password

Post logging in, the AILET 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Candidates should fill in the form and upload the required documents

Candidates should pay the application fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

AILET 2024 Eligibility Criteria

For LLB programme

Candidates must have passed class 12th exam from a recognised board securing in the aggregate not less than 45% of the total marks (40% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability). The Eligibility condition for admission of students under the Foreign Nationals Category shall be 65% marks in the Higher Secondary School Examination of (10+2) system or an equivalent examination.

LLM programme

To be eligible to appear for admission to One year- LL.M. Programme, a candidate should have passed the LL.B or an equivalent degree from a recognised University with not less than 50% marks in aggregate (45% in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability category).

PhD programme

A Master's degree in Law or a professional degree declared equivalent to the Master's degree in Law by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country for the purpose of assessing, accrediting, or assuring quality and standards of educational institutions.

Or

Obtained a degree in Law and Master's Degree in social sciences or humanities from any recognised educational institution Indian or a foreign educational institution accredited as per UGC Regulations, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

AILET 2024 Syllabus

AILET syllabus for B.A. LLB (Hons.), LLM, and Ph.D. programmes have been uploaded on the official website. In general, AILET 2024 syllabus comprises topics from English, logical reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, general science, history, geography, economics, civics, legal aptitude, elementary mathematics among others. For more details, candidates should visit the official website.