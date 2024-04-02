Advertisement

The All India Management Association (AIMA) stands as a beacon of management excellence in India, committed to enriching management skills and capabilities through its diverse programs, initiatives, and examinations. Among its esteemed offerings is the Management Aptitude Test (MAT), a national-level entrance exam that serves as a gateway to over 600 prestigious B-schools across the country for admissions into MBA & PGDM programs.

In a significant development, AIMA is set to introduce MAT 2.0 from May 2024, representing an evolution of its flagship test. This updated version of MAT encompasses newer segments, including insights into current business and economic trends. MAT 2.0 represents a modernized approach to management education, aligned with the evolving needs of industry and academia.

Mr. Daljeet Singh, Director of AIMA, emphasized the importance of adapting to emerging trends in business and education. He noted that feedback from various stakeholders, including business schools, has prompted AIMA to revamp MAT to better reflect contemporary industry practices and educational requirements. With a changing business landscape influenced by factors like Fintech and technology, MAT 2.0 aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic environment.

Key changes in MAT 2.0 include a streamlined exam structure comprising 150 questions to be completed within 120 minutes, providing candidates with a more focused and efficient testing experience. Additionally, MAT 2.0 will be conducted through various modes, including Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT), and Internet Based Test (IBT), offering candidates flexibility in choosing a mode that suits their preferences and convenience.

The schedule for MAT May 2024 has been announced, with different test dates and registration deadlines for each mode:

- Paper Based Test (PBT): Test date - 2 June, Registration deadline - 28 May.

- Computer Based Test (CBT): Test date - 26 May, Registration deadline - 19 May.

- Internet Based Test (IBT-1): Test date - 19 May, Registration deadline - 16 May.

- Internet Based Test (IBT-2): Test date - 24 May, Registration deadline - 21 May.

- Internet Based Test (IBT-3): Test date - 31 May, Registration deadline - 28 May.

Eligibility criteria for MAT May 2024 include graduates from any discipline, with final-year students of graduate courses also eligible to apply. The examination fee is ₹2100, with an option to choose additional test modes for an extra fee of ₹1200.

Aspiring candidates can register for MAT May 2024 through the official website of AIMA. With its rich legacy spanning over six decades, AIMA continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the management landscape in India, offering a wide range of services and initiatives aimed at fostering leadership and management excellence.